Students participate in the season of giving

The 16 groups included:
The groups provided non-perishable foods, toys from the children's Christmas lists, Gift Cards for the families, and ornaments for Christmas Trees that were donated by HEB.
The Centurion baseball and tennis teams were given a family of war-refugees that included a single mom with five girls and one boy. The baseball/tennis group donated toys, clothes, beauty supplies, stuffed-stockings and ornaments for a tree. Over $450 was donated by the group for the gifts.
The Baseball team coordinated with Shop With A Cop, allowing the family to have a second day of shopping and a turkey dinner for Christmas. Shop with a Cop then set up a deal with Mattress Firm, who donated brand new beds for the family who desperately needed them.