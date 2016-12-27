Students participate in the season of giving

In conjunction with Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, St. John Paul II High School athletic teams, organizations and clubs banded together once again for the annual "Family in Need" campaign.

The 16 groups included:

STJPII Administration

Band/Choir/Orchestra/Guitar

Baseball Team/Tennis Team

Boys Basketball Team/Volleyball Team

Girls Basketball Team/Track/Cross Country

Cheer/Drill Teams

Challenge Team/Swimming Team/STEM

Football Team

Health Careers/Rotary Interact/Legati Circle/Yearbook

National Honor Society/Art

Softball Team/Golf Team

Boys Soccer Team/Girls Soccer Team/National Spanish Honor Society

St. Francis’ Gardening Club/National English Honor Society

STJPII Student Council

Theatre Arts/Voices That Care

Top Choice Catering

The groups provided non-perishable foods, toys from the children's Christmas lists, Gift Cards for the families, and ornaments for Christmas Trees that were donated by HEB.

The Centurion baseball and tennis teams were given a family of war-refugees that included a single mom with five girls and one boy. The baseball/tennis group donated toys, clothes, beauty supplies, stuffed-stockings and ornaments for a tree. Over $450 was donated by the group for the gifts.

The Baseball team coordinated with Shop With A Cop, allowing the family to have a second day of shopping and a turkey dinner for Christmas. Shop with a Cop then set up a deal with Mattress Firm, who donated brand new beds for the family who desperately needed them.