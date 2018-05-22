Students place in Beach to Bay run

Two teams of St. Patrick elementary students placed in the Elementary Odds and Ends Division at Beach to Bay on May 19. Team one placed second averaging 8.54 minute per mile and team two came in seventeenth place out of 48 teams, averaging 10.31 minute per mile.



Elementary School Mixed Team members from team one were Preston Pitarra, Emma Romanzyck, Claire Higdon Allyson Mckee, Teddy Chavez, Eli Villarreal and Eli Becker. Team two were Matthew Hurtado/ TJ Cantu, Jaime Garcia, Emma Yeager/Laura Flores, Ibelisse Farrel/Alex Cahuya, Sam Bridwell/Paul Afuso and Emiliano Cardenas/Peter Chavez.



Dacia and Teague Portnoy also ran in Beach to Bay.

