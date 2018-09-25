Students receive recognition for academic achievements

by Ted Garcia, St. John Paul II High School

In the photo (from left) Clarissa Ortiz, Maya Zamarron, and Christine Udeani, president of the Rotary Club of Southside Corpus Christi.

St. John Paul II High School seniors Clarissa Ortiz and Maya Zamarron were presented with certificates of recognition for their outstanding academic achievements, at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Southside Corpus Christi on Sept. 19.In addition to their academic work on their own campus, both students have challenged themselves by working on college-level dual credit courses.As for future plans, Clarissa is looking forward to pursuing a degree in education and becoming a teacher. Maya will major in political science in preparation for law school.