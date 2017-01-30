Thirty-two students from Holy Family School participated in the annual National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Block Kids Competition at Garcia Elementary on Jan. 28.The Block-Kids Building Program is a national competition sponsored on the local level by NAWIC chapters and other organizations.The award-winning program introduces children to the construction industry in an effort to create an awareness of and to promote an interest in future careers in one of the many facets of the industry.The students are given a maximum of one hour to use their blocks and selected items to build a project that is in some way related to the construction industry. The items used were 100 Lego blocks and three of any of the following: small rock, string, foil or poster board. Once the project was completed, judges asked participants about their project. Students were judged not only on their project but their creativity and story-telling abilities.Holy Family took top honors in the competition. Winners Amado Salinas from fifth grade received first place; Kennedy Gonzalez from fifth grade received second place; and Gysel Guerrero from second grade received third place.Amado’s project and story will move on to the regional level.Maria Elena Zavala, Principal of Holy Family School, was the sponsor for the school.