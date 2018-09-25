Students receive video call from Dr. Ben Carson

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy Middle-Level students were offered the opportunity to speak and interact with former United States Presidential candidate and current Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson during a video call on Sept. 17.



During the video call, 46 sixth-grade students who read the autobiography “Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story,” in their English class spoke with Carson and asked questions about the book as well as discussed details pertaining to his academic and medical career paths. Carson also spoke candidly with students about his faith in God and how it has led him to where he is today.



The dedication and enthusiasm of her students inspired middle-level English teacher Mary Page to work directly with Carson’s Chief of Staff Andrew Hughes to coordinate this remarkable opportunity.



“My students are completely engrossed with the book and I wanted to give them an extension of the autobiography that will be sure to have a lasting impression on them,” Page said. “IWA students are worthy of every advantage and reward they receive because they always put in the work.”

