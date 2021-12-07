Students see the Blessed Mother exhibit on a recent field trip

Sam Stadler loved the vessel with the image of Jesus in the temple and described it as one of his favorite parts of scripture – “when Mary and Joseph find Jesus in the temple, he amazed even the teachers.” See more photos below.
Photos by Mary Cottingham | STC
Fifth graders from St. Pius X School went to see the Blessed Mother exhibit at the Mary and Jeff Bell Library on Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) campus on Dec. 3. Artist, Avery Rodriguez, displayed 21 porcelain vases of Mary and Jesus as part of her Bachelor of Fine Arts art show.
All the vases were either red and white or blue and white. The artist wrote that for her, the three colors represent sacrifice, purity (clay body), and grace. She wrote, “Seven of these portray the sorrow and pain Mary had to endure by continuing to love her son up to His end on earth. The other 14 refer to the approximate age Mary conceived Jesus.”
Some of the students chose a favorite vase depicting a Scripture scene.
One fifth-grader David Hinojosa said his favorite vase was had the image of Jesus in the temple. “The detail on it is good,” he said.
Another student, Sam Stadler, also loved the vessel with Jesus in the temple and described it as one of his favorite parts of scripture – “when Mary and Joseph find Jesus in the temple, he amazed even the teachers.”
Audrey Walters said she liked the vase depicting Mary smiling while holding baby Jesus. “It just shows that Mary loves baby Jesus a lot. It shows a lot of love in it,” she said.
Rodriguez wrote that practicing her Catholic faith and time spent working in the studio allowed her time to reflect and enjoy a meditative state of mind. “Both have given her joy and satisfaction. “They have served as vessels of love, especially my faith. I have never felt more secure and ready to face the world until I decided to have faith and trust things will work out,” she said. “This is the vessel of love I am referring to, much like the vessel of love Mary gave Jesus, she said.
About this artist
Avery Rodriguez is a senior at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and a native Texan who was born and raised in Bandera. She is a self-described cradle Catholic, but later in her senior year in high school and early into college she encountered Jesus and discovered her faith.
Avery Rodriguez in her own words writes:
I have been very involved with the Newman Catholic Student Center at TAMUCC ever since my freshman year back in 2017. It was there where I gained faith-filled friendships that led me to dive deeper into my faith.
I came to know Jesus personally through the Sacraments, especially through the Eucharist and the Sacrament of Reconciliation. I began attending events that the Newman Center and the Islander Catholic Organization held and came to realize how important it was to have community as I never really had that growing up. I realized that these were my people and the ones who would lead me to grow stronger in my faith.
Fast forward to the Spring semester of my freshman year, I attended the Islander Awakening Retreat and it is a retreat I will never forget. It really lit a fire in my heart that burns for the Holy Spirit. There have been many challenges in my life since then, but that fire continues to burn because of the source and summit of my faith, which is the Eucharist.
I truly believe in the true presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist, and my hope in my artwork is to show how important my faith is to me as a way to lead others to come to know Jesus for themselves.
In this case, I have chosen to depict Mary as my main subject because getting to know Mary and growing closer to her, allows me to grow closer to her son. My hope through this body of work is to show that beautiful relationship that Mary and Jesus had so they could come to know the importance and the power of a mother's love and relate it back to their personal relationships in their life.
Now a Senior, and preparing to graduate this December, I have God to thank for being the strongest influence in the work I produce always. He is the one true artist, and I desire only to create work that glorifies Him and touches the hearts of those who view my work.