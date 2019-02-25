Students show courage at this year's 'A Cut Above'

Students donated 300 inches of their own hair at St. John Paul II High School’s 12th annual “A Cut Above” on Feb. 12. The event not only raises cancer awareness, but it provides hair for young cancer patients. This year twenty-two girls and five boys raised about $1200, which will be donated to "Wigs for Kids."
In addition to the monetary donation, hair stylists from Supercuts lopped off 300 inches of the student’s hair to be given to the "Beautiful Lengths by Pantene" campaign.
The event is spearheaded by St. John Paul II theater arts and speech teacher, Sherri Davis, who also heads the “Voices That Care” club.
In keeping with tradition, Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody got his own head shaved before the students, carrying out the school’s motto “Be not afraid.”