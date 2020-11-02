Students special project benefits kids residing at The Ark

The St. John Paul II High School Rotary Interact Club conducted a special Halloween project for the children at The ARK Assessment Center & Emergency Shelter.
Club members decorated over a dozen pumpkins, personalized greeting cards, and packed forty Trick-or-Treat gift boxes for the children residing at The ARK.
Club adviser Ted Garcia created a video highlighting the Halloween project. To view the club's Halloween project photos and the video visit the Interact Club's Facebook. at https://www.facebook.com/interact78415.
St. John Paul II High School students who are involved in the Rotary Interact Club are in the top Row, from left,: Allison Ruiz, Anthony Favata, Bridgette Stewart, Brigette Esquivel Escamilla, Claudia Sanchez, Elizabeth Arnolds and Ethan Edghil. In the middle row, from left, are Hannah Reynolds, James Washington, Jason Garcia, Jesse Cisneros, Carlos Campos Martinez, Keely McCullion and Marcous Garza. In the bottom row, from left, are Mary Arnolds, Marysa McAllister, Reiann Longoria, Sophia Talbott, Sophia Yzaguirre and Therese Castillo.