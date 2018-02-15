Religion and Art students spread love and joy

Sixth grade students from Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School made 70 Valentine cards they designed and created by hand, 60 pillows they cut and sewed and delivered them to retired priests and residents at Villa Maria on Valentines day, Feb. 14.



"The students have been learning about the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy in Religion class and wanted to share their love with others," Religion/Art teacher, Divina Le Grange said. "Giving these items to the residents filled the students’ hearts with great joy."

