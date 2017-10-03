Students test STEM skills in Robotics Basketball Shootout

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy Middle Level students put their STEM abilities to the test when seventh graders in Mr. Robert Ludlow’s robotics class participated in a basketball shootout activity on Sept. 27.



Seventh grade students slammed, jammed, and programmed their robots to shoot miniature basketballs into tiny nets during the hands-on activity. The class of 18 students, 9 boys and 9 girls, paired off into teams to see who could score the most points in a bracket-style tournament.



Throughout the school year, students learn how to maneuver robots through increasingly complex environments and learn how to adequately manipulate objects within a robot’s path. Robotics classes at IWA allow students to perform programming computations while teaching the industrial and practical purposes robotics serve in our everyday life.



The high standards it takes to expertly perform such computations helps establish a deeper interest in technology and prompts students to use their minds to benefit not only their grades, but the entire community.



“The classes not only teaches programming, but also provides insight into the digital world they live in and how to manage it,” IWA robotics teacher Robert Ludlow said. “Students learn they can successfully take on any task, no matter the scope.”

