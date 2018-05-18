Beach to Bay runners enjoy breakfast appreciation

Two teams of Beach to Bay runners and their parents from St. Elizabeth School in Alice were treated to a breakfast made by Pastor Monsignor Leonard Pivonka, in recognition of their dedicated participation. He even baked fresh bread to show his appreciation.



The students have been training rigorously for two months for Beach to Bay on May 19. They have been meeting before school three times a week at 7 a.m. Some of them had to walk before they began running–conditioning their bodies and parents have been training by their side. Parents will be shadowing their child as the run Saturday.



"We have an amazing group of athletes ready to proudly represent our school," Carolina Nisimblat, a parent of one of the racers said. "Our t-shirts say, "When you run alone its called a race. When you run with God it's called grace."



"We are grateful to our principal Patricia Garcia for believing in our children and giving them the opportunity to participate in Beach to Bay and our coach, Debra Beltran who has dedicated her free time to train the children," Nisimblat said.

