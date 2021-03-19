Students win awards at 2021 Visionarios Youth Art Contest

Students from St. Patrick Elementary and Incarnate Word Academy High School won awards at the 2021 Visionarios Youth Art Contest sponsored by the Port of Corpus Christi and Art Museum of South Texas.
“This is the 20th Anniversary of Visionarios,” said Sara Morgan, Director from the Art Museum of South Texas. “It remains one of our most popular annual exhibits. Over the past 20 years, Visionarios has had 9,370 entries, awarded over $61,000 in cash prizes and scholarships. This year they had 211 entries.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Art Museum of South Texas did not host an in-person awards presentation.
Visionarios Youth Art Contest students from St. Patrick Elementary included first and second-grade winners in Dry Media were Mia Womack who won 1st place, Mary Spencer Manning who 2nd place, and Oscar Trevino who won 3rd place; first and second-grade winner in Wet Media was Josie Orines who won 1st place; third through fifth-grade winners in Dry Media were Story Mendez who won 1st place, Joseph Crisp who won 2nd place and Zaida Trevino who won Honorable Mention; third through fifth-grade winners in Mixed Media was JT Holt who won 3rd place.
Visionarios Youth Art Contest students from Incarnate Word Academy High School both Madison Gregor in Art III-IV and Charles Flood in Art I-II won third place in Mixed Media
The exhibit has been installed and is currently on view through April 11, 2021. You may also view the award slideshow on the Museum website
here.