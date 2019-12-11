Students win chess tournament

St. Pius X Catholic School chess team wins two trophies at the Coastal Bend Chess Federation’s tournament on Dec. 7. The four members who competed were third-grader Jase Garcia, fourth-grader George Roberts and sixth-graders Abby Bippert and Adam Mikulik.
The team competes at the elementary level. Abby and George took first place for players rated 500 or above by the U.S. Chess Federation. Adam and Jase took second place for players rated 499 or below (Jase) and unrated (Adam who played in his first tournament.)
Several of the team members also won individual trophies or medals as well.
Two other members did not compete in this tournament.