Students working with robotics and coding

by Alfredo E. Cardenas

St. Pius X School fourth through sixth grade students continue to work on robotics and coding. Over the last couple of weeks sixth grade students have been using the EVS Mind Stream Lego program to build their robots. Fourth grade students, meanwhile, are using the coding app Blocky to program DASH to make certain moves and/or sounds.Students sometimes have to rebuild or add things like sensors to their robots in order for them to conform, said school principal Bryan Krnavek. “They will use the computers to code to make the robots move a certain way,” Krnavek said.The school’s STREAM Coordinator Mike Sepulveda helps students with the building of the robots and technology teacher Lupita Mata helps the students with the coding using the computer.Educators believe that robotics is an effective way to teach students programming because they find it both challenging and entertaining.