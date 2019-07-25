Catholic Charities creates Summer Fun for persons with disabilities

It isn’t every day that you get to mingle with turtles, parrots, snakes, and butterflies, but for persons with a disability and their parent or caregiver a Summer Fun Day on July 22 at the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, was just such a day.
Thanks to Catholic Charities Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Summer Fun Days also included a day trip to the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History on July 23 and a garden/crafts day at Catholic Charities on July 24.
The event is sponsored every summer by Coastal Bend Aging and Disability Resource Center. Celia Mendez, director of Catholic Charities Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities, said “these days are like a gift to caregivers and parents because they get a chance to get out, mingle with others and enjoy different experiences with their loved ones.
Other events included their Indoor Picnic Series at St. Joseph in Alice on July 11, and at Immaculate Conception in Taft on July 18 and of course their annual Father Walsh’s Summer Camp in June, where staff and campers aged sixteen to ninety years old learned that no matter what happens in life,
GOD IS GOOD! They also hosted a one-day Vacation Bible School for children for the very first time. Campers are still talking about it.
Father Walsh's Summer Camp and Vacation Bible School wouldn't be possible without help from the Knights of Columbus and the Alhambras, The Kenedy Memorial Foundation and Susan and Donald Taft and Tejas Management Systems, Inc.
Also, Catholic Charities wishes to thank the many faithful volunteers and seminarian Jim Craig who helped create an exciting and memorable summer for God’s special people in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.