Summer Seminar Echoing The Mystery: Unlocking The Deposit Of Faith In Catechesis

Office of Evangelization and Catechesis, Institute for Parish Leadership and Ministry Formation presents Echoing The Mystery: Unlocking The Deposit of Faith in Catechesis. Learn the keys and practical tips to teaching the deposit of faith. Presentation and workshop sessions will include hands-on lesson planning.
Friday, July 26 from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, July 27 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. John Paul II Cafetorium. Cost is $15-includes dinner and lunch. Religious education coordinators will receive one copy of Echoing the Mystery for their parish. Additional copies will be available at a discounted price from the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis. Participants that attend both Friday and Saturday may use this seminar for Level 2 Ministry of Catechesis or Level 3 Certification Renewal-10 hours.
The presenter is Marlon De La Torre, M.A. M.E.D. Ph.D. Candidate. Director of Evangelization and Catechesis for the Catholic Diocese of Ft. Worth, TX. For more information contact Nellie Serna at (361) 882-6191, ext. 634 at nserna@dioocesecc.org. To register online go to storefaithformationcc.mycatholicfaithdelivered.com/p-32751.aspx Walk-ins are welcome but we cannot guarantee meals and materials.