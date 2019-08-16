Support Diocesan schools through Catholic School sweepstakes

Catholic Life Insurance will help 58 Texas Catholic Schools raise funds during the 13th annual “Catholic Schools Sweepstakes.” Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy in Corpus Christi and St. Anthony Catholic School in Robstown are schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi that are participating this year.
Students sell $5 raffle tickets as part of the Sweepstakes. Ticket purchasers will vie for the Grand Prize, which is the choice of a 2020 Ford F-150 Truck, a 2020 Ford Fusion Sedan or a $20,000 Pre-Paid VISA Credit Card. Each participating school is also
guaranteed to have a winner of a $1,000 Pre-Paid VISA Credit Card. It is possible to win both the $1,000 VISA card and the Grand Prize.
“As the school year begins many schools have immediate financial needs. All monies raised through this program go directly and immediately to the school,” said Catholic Life Insurance President J. Michael Belz. “This is our way of helping Catholic schools and giving back to our faith-based community. We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish thus far for Catholic education.”
Since its beginning, Catholic schools have raised over
$9 million, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the schools. San Antonio-based Catholic Life Insurance provides all the prizes, marketing material, and printing. Proceeds raised by the participating schools can be used in the manner they choose. Examples include the purchase of computer equipment, textbooks, necessary school repairs, and tuition assistance.
To support Catholic education, please buy a ticket from one of the participating schools. To learn more about this fundraising program, please visit our website at
www.cliu.comor contact the Catholic Life Insurance Communications Department at 1 (800) 262-2548.
About Catholic Life Insurance: Founded in 1901, Catholic Life Insurance offers
life insurance, IRAs, annuities, Medicare Supplement Insurance, and fraternal benefits to individuals living in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and New Mexico. As a not-for-profit entity, Catholic Life returns profits to members and the surrounding community through charitable, religious and patriotic community service projects, including the Flag Day Children’s Poster Contest.