Sweepstakes program helps Catholic schools raise funds

October 29, 2018
by Barbara Cheaney, Catholic Life Insurance
Catholic Life Insurance will help 61 Texas Catholic Schools raise funds during the 12
th
annual “Catholic Schools Sweepstakes.” Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy in Corpus Christi and St. Anthony Catholic School in Robstown are schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi that are participating this year.
Students sell $5 raffle tickets as part of the Sweepstakes. Ticket purchasers will vie for the Grand Prize, which is the choice of a 2019 Ford F-150 Truck, a 2019 Ford Fusion Sedan or a $20,000 Pre-Paid VISA Credit Card. Each participating school is also
guaranteed
to have a winner of a $1,000 Pre-Paid VISA Credit Card. It is possible to win both the $1,000 VISA card and the Grand Prize.
“As the school year begins many schools have immediate financial needs. All monies raised through this program go directly and immediately to the school,” said Catholic Life Insurance President J. Michael Belz. “This is our way of helping Catholic schools and giving back to our faith-based community. We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish thus far for Catholic education.”
The Catholic Life Insurance Sweepstakes started in 2007 and has helped Catholic schools raise a total of
$8 million
, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the schools. San Antonio-based Catholic Life Insurance provides all the prizes, marketing material and printing. The schools can use the funds that were raised how they wish, including the purchase of computer equipment, textbooks, necessary school repairs, and tuition assistance.
To support Catholic education, please buy a ticket from one of the participating schools. To learn more about this fundraising program, please visit our website at
www.cliu.com
or contact the Catholic Life Insurance Communications Department at 1 (800) 262-2548 or send an email to
branch@cliu.com
.