Taking Another Look at Christmas and Easter Catholics

by Sister Lou Ella Hickman



Prayer for the return of Christmas and Easter Catholics



Throughout the entire Easter season, we celebrate why we are called an alleluia people: Jesus’ resurrection. But for some Catholics, that celebration ended when they walked out of church on Easter Sunday. They go by various names, two of which could be, the “I did my duty Catholic” or “the relatives will be visiting so I better go.” But they are not the only Catholics who share our pews on those two days. There are the others who have walked away from the Church because they disagree with her teachings. And, yet for some strange reason, many of these Catholics come back yearly to attend Mass on one or both holy days.The reason for this blog piece is that I read about one such person several days ago. Her story related her struggle with why she didn’t attend Mass due to her disagreement with the Church’s teaching in several areas. And yet, she came to Mass on Easter because she wanted to be part of a community. Also, for some strange reason, her story stayed with me like many of the other stories I have listened to during my years as a religious sister.What did I say to each one of my speakers? Not much. I just listened because I know It’s hard to be heard through the pain of disappointment. Then there is the pain of some type of loss or the pain suffered at the hands of the human side of the Church. And yet many of these people return annually like the Fire-breasted robins in spring.I did tell one young friend, “The Church is less because you are not there.” I wanted to be heard so that he might learn how important his presence is both to our community of faith as well as to God. On the other hand, how often have we heard the words of the hymn, “all are welcome”? So, what do those words mean exactly? Sadly, the way it is answered is the reason why there are so many Christmas and Easter Catholics, as well as those, do not come at all.I am a convert and I take the beliefs of my faith seriously. Yet I also believe that one the best descriptions of Catholicism is a quote by the Irish writer, James Joyce, “Here Comes Everybody.” Remember the woman I mentioned who came to Mass just on Easter? She didn’t want a “community of faith” in the abstract. She wanted us. The People of God. She needed everybody as we all need everybody. Sad that for far too many Catholics it is just for one or two days a year.The Easter season—fifty days of celebrating our why. What a wonderful time to pray for one person to come home, and as you do, may you experience the grace of alleluia.Father of compassion, we bring to You all those who are absent from our assembly for whatever reason. Help us to respect where they are on their spiritual journey. Grant us the grace to know how to reach out to them as Your Son sought out those who needed Him. We commend their return to Your gracious and mysterious ways. Imbue us with Your Spirit of joy that we, Your body, may truly become an alleluia people. We ask all of this in Your Son’s name. Amen.