TAMUCC students dialogue with Bishop Mulvey at a day retreat

Seventeen students from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Newman Center participated in a day retreat with Bishop Michael Mulvey on Nov. 21. They shared their experience of growth, discipleship, and faith with the bishop as they navigated through a challenging semester. The beautiful day nourished, inspired, and bonded some of the students that were part of the small group experience during the fall semester.
The generous sharing, the profound listening, and openness to one another gave a taste of communion to the whole day. It was a space where relationships were built, and the community was fostered at a deeper level.
Over the summer, students trained to become evangelization small group leaders. Early on, some of the students were afraid to lead small groups with their peers in the fall, but after the nine training sessions, they all felt ready to lead a group and were excited to pass on their experience to others.
Many of the students shared some of their highlights, challenges, and commitments to God they made when they chose to participate in the small group experience.
One of the students, Lisette Luna, shared that she needed friends and human interaction during some pretty dark days of the pandemic. “We laughed and got close and talked about so many things. It was so much more than I could have asked for. I asked God to make this time purposeful, and He ran with it. He taught me that the world does not revolve around me and my plan. He allowed me to be there for my small group co-leader at a time when he needed someone most. He taught me to trust His plan for me even when His plan didn’t align with my plan,” Luna said. “He gave me so many friends through this small group and allowed me to be His hands and feet and spread His love and joy. This small group experience has given me a lot. I am so thankful to have been a part of it.”
There was a deep connection between Bishop Mulvey and the students as he shared his own experiences of living out the Gospel and how he discovered the presence of Jesus in the midst of suffering. Many of the students were touched by the idea of being a friend of Jesus and from that relationship trying to be a friend to others even if they are different than us.
“The day retreat was a great break from the stresses of school and work,” Nic Rabideau, another grateful student, said. “It was a very big blessing having Bishop come over and listen to our experiences on how we are staying unified in a time of division.”
“The day has taught me that Catholicism just means being a true friend to God, yourself, and others. This is done by embracing the world and all of its pain and suffering with love,” Tino Quiocho added. “Also, I have started treating people with more dignity. They are my Christ at that moment I am thinking of them.”
Campus minister, Amy Barragree, said that the Fall semester had more than a few challenges and stresses with COVID precautions, online classes, and limited social interaction. “The small groups and discipleship training we had over the summer worked well within those restrictions to help the students grow in their relationship with God. The retreat was a great opportunity for the students to take a break from the stresses to reflect on how they have grown over the semester,” Barragree said. “By sharing their experiences with Bishop Mulvey and reflecting on his talk about encountering Christ in the difficult situations in our lives, they were able to see their journey this year in a new light and recognize how God has been working in their lives.”
Students felt empowered by the graces received on this day and strengthened to renew their commitment to a life centered on God. It was a moment of growing as a community with increased awareness of being part of the Body of Christ.