Students give a SHOUT-OUT, thanking their teachers

May 4-8, our nation celebrates Teachers Appreciation Week. Catholic schoolteachers throughout the diocese have shown a remarkable aptitude and resiliency for continuing education through distance learning during the most unprecedented crisis of our time, the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has forced parents to become the teacher’s aide. Although probably exhausted, parents have proved up to the challenge and grateful to educators by sending a plethora of thankyou notes through the airwaves. Read first-hand what students are saying about their teachers.