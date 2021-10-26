TDCJ Volunteers Help with Community Christmas Registration

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – McConnell Unit in Beeville formed a partnership to sponsor a Community Christmas registration day on Oct. 26 at 615 Oliver Ct.
“We are honored to have a captain of correctional officers, two sergeants of correctional officers, a correctional officer and an administrative assistant joining us,” said Angie Garcia, acting executive director of Catholic Charities.
Capt. Sturgis, Sgt. Juarez, Sgt. Roberts, CO V Boynton, AA II Dean, HRS IV Cuevas, and HRS IV Shaia are on-hand to provide Community Christmas registration applicants with TDCJ career information and the opportunity to speak with a recruiter.
“We appreciate the opportunity to get into the community and volunteer and to let people know about career opportunities with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” CO V. Boynton said.
At Catholic Charities, it is important for us to meet the physical and basic needs of our clients and the need for connections to employment opportunities which will provide a living wage.
“It is a great honor to be able to help those in need and to be a part of a great agency, Catholic Charities, and to see what you do. It’s an honor,” Sgt. Juarez said.
For 55 years, Catholic Charities has been providing Christmas food baskets to those in need in the 12 counties of the Diocese of Corpus Christi. For 40 years, we have been partners with the U. S. Marines Toys For Tots Program providing toys to children in Nueces County. Registration for the 2021 Community Christmas runs through Nov. 24, every Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. and Thursday 1-5 p.m. For more information call (361) 884-0651.