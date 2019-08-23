Teacher helps students strengthen reading skills during the summer

Holy Family Catholic School’s 2nd-grade teacher, Blanca Konitzer, is truly a dedicated teacher and tutor for students who need extra help with reading skills. When school was out for the summer, Konitzer felt that it was imperative to start a summer reading program for any student that may need to improve on their reading vocabulary and comprehension skills.
With permission from the student’s parents and Sister Marilyn Springs, the principal at Holy Family School, Konitzer contacted the local public library in the neighborhood to have the students meet with her for one hour in order to utilize the resources that the public library has to offer.
Parents are delighted that this reading initiative is being implemented by Holy Family School.
Konitzer instills in her students a love for reading and she always encourages and expects the best from her students.
Konitzer is retired from CCISD and was not quite ready to stay away from the classroom. In addition to being a great teacher, Konitzer is a dedicated Catholic, and she trains and prepares Holy Family School’s second graders for first Communion.
"Holy Family School is blessed to have her as a faculty member," Sister Springs said.