Teachers, students and staff find ways to show they care

From making personal home visits to using social media, and posting photos of finished S.T.R.E.A.M. projects, to shout-out videos and photomontages, teachers and staff throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi miss their students and are showing they care.
Ss. Cyril & Methodius School made a tribute video from all the classes of 2019-2020. The video of photos included students, staff and teachers throughout the year as well as photos of teachers and staff holding signs that express their students are missed. This labor of love, created by the faculty and staff was posted on the Office of Catholic Schools Facebook page as “another example of how we pray, learn and grow together.”
Pastor Father Ray Yrlas and Principal Kathy Barnes from Sacred Heart School in Rockport, however, took a more direct approach and along with teachers and staff boarded the school bus and cars on April 24 at 12:30 p.m. and traveled to student’s homes for a quick visit and shout-out. Barnes said they started in Lamar where they saw two families and then made their way south to homes in Rockport, Aransas Pass, Ingleside and Portland returning to their campus at 9:30 p.m. “Some of the kids had dressed in their uniforms to watch for the group, others waited on their lawns with their families, and one family even came looking for the group,” Barnes said.
“All involved were smiling and happy to see their visitors as they called the children out, cheered for them, and applauded when they came out. It was an awesome day and every employee was so happy they had gotten to see their precious students! The staff didn’t want to leave any child out so on the following Monday, they set out to visit the few students that weren’t home Friday,” Barnes said. “At the end of the day we all agreed that we just want to be together in the classrooms again.”