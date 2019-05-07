Teachers learn about Cue, the next step in coding

The Office of Catholics Schools held a Professional Development training, led by Director of Technology, Monica Maldonado, at St. Patrick’s Our Lady of the Knock Center on April 15. A mix of tech teachers, classroom teachers, and administrators in the Diocese of Corpus Christi learned how to introduce Cue into their current classes.
Cue is the latest robot from Wonder Workshop that continues to excite and engage students while teaching them how to code, problem solve and be creative.
Where keyboarding and word processing skills have been the basic skills necessary for technology, computer programming has now become an essential skill as well.
Cue will help middle and high school students identify different programming methods and develop the necessary skills for technology that is constantly evolving.
Cue is the next step in coding. Where students had previously learned the Dash & Dot robots, Cue will elevate the student's knowledge from block-based programming to Javascript programming.
Thanks to a robotics grant funded by the Kenedy Memorial Foundation, schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi have received a Cue Robot from Wonder Workshop, along with an Amazon tablet to run the necessary software.
“We are grateful for the support of the Kenedy Memorial Foundation in supporting our schools and our technology initiatives,” Superintendent Rosemary Henry said.