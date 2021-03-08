Teachers Professional Development day informs, uplifts and promotes

On March 5 the Office of Catholic Schools held a virtual professional day for educators who teach grades pre-K3–12th in one of 13 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
Due to the pandemic, teachers have had a tough year. They have had to learn new ways of teaching, often using online and in-person instruction simultaneously. Professional days like this year’s event are essential. They are informative and inspirational. They also give special recognition to those who excelled during the year.
At this year’s event, dynamic speakers included Chelonnda Seroyer, on classroom management for distance learning; Dorina Sackman-Ebuwa on how to balance emotional intelligence using Transformative Emotional Intelligence (TEI) skills to ensure all students are safe, equitably educated and loved; and Alex Kajitani on building relationships with students online and in-person.
The day’s online events began at 12:45 p.m. with a shout-out from Dr. Rosemary Henry, Superintendent of Catholic Schools and a short greeting from each Catholic school. Father James Stembler, Vicar General and Moderator for the Curia, led the group in prayer and thanked them for their dedication to Catholic education.
Dr. Henry encouraged teachers to continue to be positive despite the many challenges that unfolded throughout the school year. “Let us be happy today, to be united by our calling – to form and to serve the students entrusted to our care.
"Let us be happy for one another that we are still shining despite all the many storms we have endured this school year together. And let us remember, most importantly, the words of Pope Francis, ‘Joy and happiness are divine attributes, and creating joy and happiness around us are essential parts of our Catholic faith,’” Dr. Henry said.
Special recognitions was given to Ms. Marta Macias from St. Pius X School for completing her google classroom certification and Mr. Ernie Pena also from from St. Pius X School for receiving a Hero in Education Award and being featured in The Bend magazine.
Another special recognition was given to Monica Maldonado, Director of Technology for Schools who has earned the distinction of a google certified trainer after successful completion of many tests and directing and executing training sessions, creating a video and developing a case study promoting best practices.
The following teachers were recognized as diocesan finalists for teacher of the year by Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops Education Department: Sister Elizabeth Close, IWBS who was nominated by Incarnate Word Academy Elementary; Mr. Michael Derocher, nominated by Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School; and Mrs. Michell Stovall, nominated by St. Pius X.
“We are grateful for the gifts and talents of all of our teachers and staff – each of you are heroes in so many ways,” Dr. Henry said. “During this health crisis you have been self-less and dedicated to forming our children/youth – this takes resiliency and great courage."