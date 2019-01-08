Teachers train to build an online classroom

by South Texas Catholic

St. John Paul II High School teachers participated in a Professional Development Program on Jan. 4 in the Computer Lab on campus.



Monica Maldonado, Director of Technology for schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, trained teachers on the Google Classroom App as part of the G Suite for Education Resources. The teachers were trained on how to build an online classroom with their students or colleagues.



With an online classroom, they are able to connect, collaborate, and create with the students. The students are able to post comments, complete assignments, and utilize the free Google resources at their fingertips.



"Teachers are also to collect assignments and grade through the classroom application allowing them to have a paperless environment," Maldonado said. "The teachers were at all levels but we accomplished the goal of showing them the possibilities of the Google app and the reality of them being able to set it up,"

“Our Catholic school teachers continue to develop their skill sets to integrate technology as a teaching and learning tool.," said Dr. Rosemary Henry, Superintendent of Catholic schools in the diocese.