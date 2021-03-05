Teaching with love

Serving the Diocese of Corpus Christi
Marilyn Sheridan, second grade teacher at Most Precious Blood School, congratulates one of her students on a job well-done with an elbow bump. Sheridan noted her students have been doing a great job adhering to social distancing guidelines, wearing masks and washing their hands often since the school returned to in-person learning.
Rebecca Esparza | For STC
Kindergarten teacher Sylvia Rodriguez leads her class through the parking lot at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy during a ceremony celebrating Catholic Schools Week recently.
Rebecca Esparza | For STC