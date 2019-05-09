Teens unite at CONNECT event

The Holy Family Youth Group – CONNECT, hosted a day for unity at their parish on May 4. The event was inspired by the International Run4Unity day and the United World Week on May 1-7.
Some of the teens from CONNECT introduced the day to other teens and shared about the Golden Rule as a tool for building true unity and dialogue, “with our neighbors beyond our differences,” said Bea Romo, a youth minister from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Newman Center and Holy Family Parish. Romo is also a member of Focolare.
The group connected with games, prayer, a service project – making hygiene bags, and a lot of fun activities that helped teens understand the meaning of unity and to grow individually and all together. “There were lots of smiles and we experienced a profound sense of joy at the end of the day, Romo said. “The enthusiasm of being potential agents of unity was real.”
“Overall today was a great day,” said Fernanda Valadez, a teenager and participant in the day’s events. “The way we all came together to play some games and cheering on both teams no matter which one we were on … even when we all sat down together and ate talking about our day.”
“Everyone was so joyful through being with one another and enjoying each other’s company while working to help those in need as well as each other,” another teen added.
The event was open to all teenagers, a few participants from other parishes and their friends. A few students from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Newman Center helped coordinate the event.