Ten receive sacraments at Rockport's Sacred Heart

Ten young people were received in the Church at Sacred Heart in Rockport on June 4. The children participated in the RCIA Children’s Class, which prepared them for Baptism, Confirmation and Eucharist.



Those receiving sacraments were, in bottom row (from left), Cuhautemo Carreon, Dylan Moreno and Joseph Mace; in second row are Ava Moreno, Sadie Pina and Zadianne McBurney-Zambrano; in third row and Lynzee Carman, Sophia Gonzalez, Anay Carreon and Sarah Thomas. Father Raynaldo Yrlas, Jr., pastor at Sacred Heart is pictured with the students.

