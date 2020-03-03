Ten years as our bishop

Early in his tenure, Bishop Mulvey led the diocese in its Centennial Celebration with more than 5,000 people in attendance. Concern for the poor, incarcerated and homeless are a priority in his episcopacy through expansion and support of Catholic Charities and Mother Teresa Shelter.
The youth and young adults of the diocese have also been at the heart of his work. He has regularly visited the Catholic schools of the diocese for Masses, dedications, and Catholic Schools Week.
He placed a special focus on religious education classes in parishes. He expanded and developed programs and new facilities for young adults at the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Newman Center, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Newman Center and Coastal Bend College-Beeville Newman Center.
Furthermore, Bishop Mulvey has been a driving force behind the construction and implementation of the St. John Vianney Residence for Priests, a home for retired priests.
Bishop Mulvey’s dream was to bring everyone, Catholics and people of all faiths, in the Diocese of Corpus Christi together in celebration of the Feast of Corpus Christi in the city of Corpus Christi with a procession to witness to everyone that we “are one body” (1 Cor 12:12).
Included in this issue is his Pastoral Letter entitled, “I Am With You Always Until the End of The Age: A Pastoral Letter to the People of God in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.” This document is the foundation for the renewal of faith and communion, leading to the first Eucharistic Congress to be held in the diocese in 2022.