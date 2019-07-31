Tender loving care from a nurse with a heart

Charlotte Stovall has seen it all during her 16 years at The Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter for Youth. As a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN), she is one of the first staff members to encounter a new child at the center.
“We’ve had children come in wearing a full body cast, suffering from multiple fractures, burns and even gun shot wounds,” Stovall said. “Some children are born with not only one drug, but multiple drugs in their system. By the time we get them, the withdrawals they experience create multiple other medical problems.”
But Stovall makes it a priority to ensure all the children at The Ark receive love, attention, hugs and everything else needed to help them forget the neglect that brought them to the center in the first place.
“It’s amazing what soap, water, food, rest and love can cure. I love my job. It’s not easy, but nothing worthwhile is,” she said. “It truly takes a village to raise a child. The Ark is that village: the staff, team leaders, executive director and board of directors…all of us make The Ark.”
Stovall has been a nurse since 1984 and started her work at Calallen Independent School District as an elementary school nurse. It was there she first encountered children who were neglected at home. As the nurse, she was on the frontlines when it came to making a report about abuse or neglect to Child Protective Services.
“We had one child who would wear the same red shirt everyday. Through some investigating, I found out his mother would beat him when he tried to wear
something else, so I made sure he had multiple shirts he could change into while at school. He was a completely different child when he wore the shirts we provided him. He walked taller and prouder. Sometimes the littlest things can make a huge difference to someone,” she recalled.
For Stovall, watching children blossom after receiving the proper care and attention makes her work rewarding. Married for 47 years, she and her husband have four grown children and 11 grandchildren. Being a nurturing caregiver comes naturally to her.
“Simple things we take for granted, these kids have never experienced. I’ll never forget one young girl who told me she felt like a princess simply because she ate until she was full, took a shower, had on new pajamas we gave her and a bed all to herself,” she said. “It took everything in me not to cry in front of her. She was so happy to have her basic needs met.”
Anita Rivera, a team leader at The Ark, said she feels more at ease knowing Stovall is always available at a moments notice if the children need something. Even if she is not physically around, Stovall stays on-call for emergencies.
“The children really love her and are not as scared when she is here. She is very tender when working with them, making a deep connection with these children on a personal level,” she said. “She goes the extra mile for our kids and we are blessed to have her with us.”
Helping children replace the anger and hurt they have experienced in the past and replacing it with dancing, singing, trust and love is what makes all her hard work and dedication worthwhile. For Stovall, it is all about the children.
“Children are our purpose for being here. All children are a gift from God and deserve the best. I’m happy to do my part in making sure they are healthy and happy while they are with us,” she said.
The 20th Annual Ark Gala will be on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds (1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd.) in Robstown. The Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter for Youth is always seeking donations and volunteers For more information call (361) 241-6566 or dtrejo@ark4kids.com or Visit Ark4Kids.com.