Texas Catholic bishops pray for those affected by wildfires

AUSTIN — The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops expressed gratitude for all who are responding to wildfires in the state, and prayers for those affected by the disaster.
As of March 20, more than 62,000 acres in the state are ablaze, from Spring to just west of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. The largest fire, named the Eastland Complex, has engulfed the town of Carbon and more than 54,000 acres, claiming at least one life and leaving many families homeless.
“We pray for the first responders and for the community members, as they work together to salvage homes, businesses and lives,” the Texas bishops said. “We are grateful for their dedication and their generosity toward their neighbors.
“Let us also remember those who have been harmed physically and materially by the fires, especially the deceased. May they find comfort in our prayers and in the mercy and charity shown to them.”
The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops is the association of the Roman Catholic bishops of Texas. The TCCB represents 15 dioceses and 21 active bishops. Through the TCCB, the bishops provide a moral and social public policy voice, accredit the state's Catholic schools, and maintain archives that reflect the work and the history of the Catholic Church in Texas.