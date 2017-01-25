Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott will be keynote speaker at Celebration of Catholic Schools

January 25, 2017
Bishop Michael Mulvey and the Diocese of Corpus Christi will host the first-ever "Celebration of Catholic Schools," on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center. Texas First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott will be the keynote speaker.
Abbot has a long history of support for Catholic education, having served as teacher, principal and board member of various Catholic schools.
The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Diocesan Tuition Assistance and the Catholic School Endowment Fund and will recognize Catholic Schools as well as outstanding Catholic teachers and students. The tuition assistance program enables qualified families in need to secure a Christ centered, Catholic education for their children.
For more information visit
diocesecc.org/celebration
.