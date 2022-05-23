Texas Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary answer the call

The Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary hosted their annual Texas State Conference on May 6-8 at Austin Southpark Hotel in Austin. The event themed, “Texas Knights and Ladies answering the Call,” was the first annual conference held in-person since the start of the pandemic.
The three-day conference kicked off with a service project at the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin with the conference state board and the organization’s highest national officers in attendance, KPC Supreme Knight James K. Ellis and KPCLA Supreme Lady Micaela LeBlanc.
Texas State Conference President, Knights, Paul Landry and Texas State Conference President, Ladies Auxiliary, Keema L. Jones led a spirit-filled conference that included updates on the order, workshops on mental health and faith, meetings on social justice issues, a memorial Mass for deceased KPC members, scholarship and religious awards, social events, and election of new state officers.
The social fundraisers included a silent auction that supported the Texas Claver Fighting Cancer committee, who donated the proceeds to B.I.G. Love Cancer Care Services.
The state conference next year will be held May 5-7, 2023, in Corpus Christi.
About the Knights of Peter Claver
Founded on November 7, 1909, in Mobile Alabama with the help of the Josephites, the Knights of Peter Claver, Inc. is the largest historically African American Catholic lay organization in the United States. There are more than 16,000 members in the 700 units divided into six Districts and States across the country, and one unit in Colombia, South America founded in 2006. The organization consists of six Divisions: Knights of Peter Claver, Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary, Junior Knights, Junior Daughters, 4th Degree Knights and Ladies of Grace. The purpose of the organization is to render service to God and His Holy Church, render aid and assistance to the sick and disabled, and promote social and intellectual association among our members.