Texas missionary priest announced as 2020-2021 Lumen Christi Award honoree

|In June 1998, James Byrd, Jr., a well-liked Black man was fatally beaten and dragged behind a pickup truck before being dumped on the steps of an African American church to be discovered by churchgoers. It was in the aftermath of this tragedy that Father Foshage accepted the call to go to Jasper and help heal a community in turmoil.
Thirty-five years ago, Father Foshage answered God's call to come to Jasper, Texas, where Catholics were not only the minority, but the people were divided and broken. A hate crime of unfathomable proportion had shaken the community to its core and pushed the tiny town into the national media spotlight and tore apart its residents.
The soft-spoken priest was invited to join the Ministerial Alliance to help heal the deep wounds and divide that existed. He led
Rev. Kenneth Lyons worked with Father Foshage on the Ministerial Alliance to bring the community together with prayer and dialogue. Their efforts promoted "healing, not hating."
“I am reminded that Pope Francis says we need to smell like our sheep. Well, cutting the grass, I sure do. I am grateful for that.”
-- Fr. Ron Foshage
the effort along with Reverend Kenneth Lyons, Pastor of the Greater New Bethel Baptist Church.
Today he serves others in many small ways that he sees as routine and in no way a sacrifice. Beyond kind, he is humble and surprised yet grateful for the grant that accompanies the award, which will help him carry out his ministry in Jasper. A true hero, Father Foshage lives out the Light of Christ in everything he does. We are honored to name him our 2020-2021 Lumen Christi Award honoree.
To learn more about Father Foshage's story, the other remarkable finalists, and the history of the award, click here.