Thanks to a host of volunteers and donors, children and families receive presents and more

2020 has been a year of challenges. Planning how or whether the Diocese of Corpus Christi could still host the Annual Angel Tree Children Christmas party was highest on the list of challenges.
Due to the pandemic, many people have lost jobs, and children had to stay home more than ever before. However, volunteers wanted to move forward with hosting the event but knew it would have to be different from past years.
This year, the diocesan Office of Social Ministry coordinated with Prison Fellowship, Dismas Charities, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Christ the King Church and Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School, and other donors who wanted to contribute to this event again.
The event focuses on children of a parent(s) who are incarcerated and would like to have an “angel” (aka donor) to purchase a Christmas present for them on behalf of the parent(s).
The Diocese of Corpus Christi has hosted the Christmas giving event since 2007. In the past, children were adopted by donors who would provide presents, food, crafts, Christmas caroling, and pictures with Santa Claus.
Although this year’s Angel Tree Children Christmas party looked nothing like the previous years, 100 presents were purchased by private donors “angels” and two groups: Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School and Dismas Charities. There was a no-contact drive-thru gift pick up at Christ the King Church parking lot on Dec. 17.
Our families were also blessed with a box of food that included a ham graciously donated by Catholic Charities and their donors. The volunteers set up tents outside the parking lot, and the families did not have to leave their vehicles.
A group from Young Catholic Adults volunteered to help as well as several volunteers who participate yearly. Father Prince Kuruvila from Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church was present at the event and even gave some families a blessing from a distance.
Volunteers and Angels were happy they were able to provide this drive-thru Christmas giving for children and their families because the Angel Tree Christmas almost did not happen. Due to our volunteers’ creativeness and willingness, this year’s event was made possible and brought joy to the kids and the guardians caring for their loved ones. Thank you to all who donated and brought smiles to all those who received these gifts and donations.