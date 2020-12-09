Thanks to donors some 300 people enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast at Mother Teresa Shelter

Instead of spending all day with family and friends during the pandemic, many donors, volunteers and businesses donated some of their time, talent and funds to help the needy enjoy a Thanksgiving luncheon on Nov. 26 at the Mother Teresa Shelter.
This is an annual event but required some reorgainizing. Thanks to the city, tables and chairs were lined up on the street in front of the shelter to allow for social distancing, where some 300 people could enjoy a Thanksgiving feast. Hand washing stations were made available for guests.
Sister Rency Moonjely, with the congregation of Sisters of Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and operations manager of the shelter said that the homeless have nowhere else to go.
Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi’s Executive Director, Warren Phipps, and staff gives a special shout out of thanks to Bob Becquet, Jason's Deli, Most Precious Blood Knights of Columbus for the 25 cooked turkeys; Most Precious Blood Parish for the delicious pies; Catholic Family Fraternal Order of Texas from Taft, Sinton and Portland for the delicious sides of mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy and dressing. In addition, a special thanks to the St. John Paul II High School football team and girls’ volleyball, softball, track and basketball teams for set-up and tear-down.