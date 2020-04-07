Home
About Us
History
Staff
Employment
Financial Support
Contact Us
News
News from the Diocese
Parish Life
School News
Vida Catolica
Vocation News
Viewpoints
Bishop Mulvey
Alfredo Cardenas
Our Faith
The Religious Quest
Texas News
West Texas Catholic - Amarillo
Catholic Spirit - Austin
East Texas Catholic - Beaumont
Valley Catholic - Brownsville
The Texas Catholic - Dallas
Rio Grande Catholic - El Paso
North Texas Catholic - Fort Worth
Texas Catholic Herald -Galveston-Houston
La Fe Magazine - Laredo
South Plains Catholic - Lubbock
West Texas Angelus - San Angelo
Today's Catholic - San Antonio
Catholic East Texas - Tyler
The Catholic Lighthouse - Victoria
e-Edition
2020 Archives
2019 Archives
2018 Archives
2017 Archives
2016 Archives
2015 Archives
More Archives
Search Archives
Your News
Send News
Send Pictures
Send Calendar Items
Subscribe
Donate
Advertise
Store
|||
South Texas Catholic
Calendar
Diocese
Donate
Contact Us
Facebook
Email
Search
Search
Home
About Us
History
Staff
Employment
Financial Support
Contact Us
News
News from the Diocese
Parish Life
School News
Vida Catolica
Vocation News
Viewpoints
Our Faith
Texas News
e-Edition
2020 Archives
2019 Archives
2018 Archives
2017 Archives
2016 Archives
2015 Archives
More Archives
Search Archives
Your News
Send News
Send Pictures
Send Calendar Items
Subscribe
Donate
Advertise
Store
The Ark celebrates its 20th anniversary of serving children
Home
News from the Diocese
April
7
,
2020
Today, April 7, 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of The Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter for Youth accepting its first child as a resident.
During the past two decades, the nonprofit facility in Calallen has served more than 4,100 children.
The agency is licensed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to care for up to 61 children and youth who were removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect by a parent or guardian.
The Ark provides assessment services and emergency shelter for minors ages O through l 7 for up to 90 consecutive days while they are evaluated for placement in a suitable long-term site.
Delma Trejo has been the shelter's only executive director/administrator. Sister Milagros Torma, M.J.M.J., serves as its board president.
For more information on The Ark visit
www.ark4kids.com
.