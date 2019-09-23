The Ark Gala raises awareness and needed funds to stay in operation

The Ark is more than a shelter, it’s a place where children “are loved, hugged, fed, medically taken care of, and made to feel special,” Rene Esquivel, an original board member and longtime chairman of The Ark told attendees gathered at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown on Sept. 19 for The 2019 Ark Gala.
Every year The Ark Gala, a fundraising event, brings together many of its contributors, friends, board members and employees to celebrate, give thanks, raise awareness and collect much-needed funds in exchange for a night of dining, entertainment, a raffle, silent and live auctions.
In the 19 years since The Ark has been in existence, the annual galas have raised a total of 1.9 million dollars. “These gala’s help us,” said Delma Trejo, executive director/administrator of The Ark and one of the speakers for the event.
With a $22 million-dollar budget since the shelter opened in 2000 all of the funds go toward ministering to abused and neglected children removed from their home by Child Protective Services. She offered a special thanks to HEB, who came up with the very first $50,000.
KIII TV-3 News Anchor Joe Gazin and co-anchor Leslie Adami emceed the event, Bishop Michael Mulvey of the Diocese of Corpus Christi gave the invocation, and General Manager of KLUX 89.5 Marty Wind, was the auctioneer. Entertainment was provided by the lively Ballet Folklorico Viva Mexico.
Sister Milagros Tormo, a Missionary Sister of Jesus, Mary and Joseph (MJMJ) thanked the staff, priests and the bishop for attending. “The Catholic Church responded, and we appreciate it,” she said. “We see the child; we don’t see denomination.”
Trejo said, “the gala is not just a fundraiser, it’s for the children.” She thanked attendees for contributing to the ministry and “even your prayers,” she added. “We need the prayers because some of these children come so very heavily damaged it makes you want to cry and sometimes what we do – is hard.”
The agency is licensed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to provide assessment services and emergency shelter for 61 children and youth, ages 0 through 17, who are removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect by a parent or guardian. The gala’s proceeds pay for services that make a difference in the children’s lives at The Ark.