The 18th Annual Ark Gala slated for Sept. 14

September 7, 2017
The Ark Gala, "Voice for the voiceless" will be on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown. Keynote speaker is Erin Merryn. Merryn has had more than 200 speaking engagements around the world and has given some 250 television and print interviews.
Her awards include Glamour magazine “Woman of the Year 2012,” as well as being named by People magazine as one of the "Heroes Among Us" in 2013 and "One of 15 Women Changing the World" in 2014.
The Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter for Youth— licensed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services—provides assessment services, emergency shelter and long-term care for 61 children and youth, through age 17, who are removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect by a parent or guardian.
The annual gala, consisting of silent and live auctions, a dinner and a program, begins at 6 p.m. KIII TV-3 News Anchor Joe Gazin will be the master of ceremonies. Proceeds from the gala pay for services that make a difference in the children's lives at The Ark.
Program:
6 p.m.-7 p.m.:
- Silent Auction
- Hors d'oeuvres
- Cash Bar and Live Music by Manuela Shull on piano and students
7 p.m.-9 p.m.:
- Master of Ceremonies Joe Gazin, Anchor of KIII TV-3 News
- Invocation by Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey, STL, D.D.
- Bishop of Corpus Christi
- Dinner; Live Music by Vocalist
- Gabriela Lopez
- Live Auction and Liquor Basket Raffle with Marty Wind
- Keynote Speaker: Erin Merryn
- Delma Trejo, The Ark's Executive Director and Administrator
- Remarks: by Board Chairperson, Rene Esquivel;
9 p.m.:
Evening Attire. RSVP: Delma Trejo or Sister Milagros Tormo, MJMJ at (361) 241-6566.
To learn more about The Ark go to their website at:
www.ark4kids.com
;
facebook.com/ark4kids
;
twitter.com/ark4kids
.