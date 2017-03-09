The Ark gets new Playhouse

March 9, 2017
by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic
From left Bumstead Properties & Associates owner Shannon Scott-Bumstead, Board President of The Ark Sister Milagros Tormo, Administrator and Executive Director of The Ark Delma Trejo and Realtor Sarina Gage pictured in front of the newly donated playhouse.
Contributed photos
The children from The Ark got a new playhouse on Feb. 27 thanks to the generosity of Bumstead Properties & Associates, a real estate firm located on the Island.
"Thank you again for all you did to give joy to the abused and neglected children at The Ark. It is the big-heartedness of benevolent people in the community, such as you, that has contributed to making the shelter what it is today," Administrator and Executive Director of The Ark Delma Trejo wrote a letter to the firm's owner, Shannon Scott-Bumstead, and Realtor Sarina Gage who helped deliver the playhouse to The Ark.
"Kids went immediately to the playhouse during play time and passed up the rest of the playground," said Juan Cardenas, Administrative Assistant and Director of Development for The Ark.
For more information on how to help The Ark, go to
ark4kids.com
.