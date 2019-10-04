The Ark shelters 4,000th child

The Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter for Youth has reached the milestone of having housed 4,000 children and youth who are removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect by a parent or guardian.
It is the only facility within an 80-mile radius licensed and contracted by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to provide assessment services and emergency shelter for up to 61 of these victims, ages 0 through 17.
During a 90-day period, the residents go from being traumatized to being evaluated and assessed by medical doctors, psychiatrists, social workers, psychologists and counselors to prompt improvements in their outlook on life and for long-term placement.
The children are treated as a family and provided with a safe environment, childcare,, nutritious meals/snacks, clothes, uniforms, school supplies, hygiene products, haircuts, transportation, diapers, pull-ups, wipes, birthday celebrations with gifts and all else needed for their well-being. Each minor is given complete medical, dental and vision exams. Medical treatment and any prescribed medications are received.
The Ark's first resident was admitted on April 7, 2000. The 3,000th child entered the facility in January of 2016. The 4,000th milestone was achieved on Oct. l, 2019.
The state provides about 75 percent of the nonprofit 501(c)(3) agency's operating revenues. The balance is obtained from donations, fund-raising activities and grants.
Those who would like to make a tax-deductible donation may mail it to The Ark at 12960 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. All contributions, which will be acknowledged, will help the shelter to work toward meeting the residents' needs and make a difference in their lives. T
he agency's website -
www.ark4kids.com - has additional information about the shelter. Delma Trejo, executive director/administrator, or Sister Milagros Torma, M.J.M.J., board president, can be reached at The Ark at (361) 241-6566.