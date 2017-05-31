The Class of 2017

by Rebecca Esparza, Correspondent

Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated the Baccalaureate Mass May 26 at 1 p.m. for graduating seniors from Incarnate Word Academy and their families. Later that day, at 7 p.m., he did the same for St. John Paul II High School graduating seniors and their families.

Featured speakers at Incarnate Word commencement ceremony were class salutatorian Sheridan Steen and valedictorian Michael Rock. Featured speakers at the St. John Paul II commencement ceremony were class salutatorian Camille McCutchon and valedictorian Erika Suniga.





Michael Rock, Valedictorian, Incarnate Word Academy

Eighteen-year-old Michael Rock loves everything about the outdoors: from sailing and scuba diving to kayaking and fishing. He also obtained Eagle Scout rank in his sophomore year at IWA.

“I’ve been around water all of my life, so it’s fitting I’ll be studying ocean engineering at the University of Rhode Island this fall,” he said. “They have an excellent program with robotics. I hope to complete an internship with a private defense contracting firm there.”

Someday, IWA’s valedictorian hopes to design nuclear submarines.

“As a child, he always had a room full of Legos,” said his mother, Kathy Rock. “We are so proud of him. He has worked very hard, especially considering he had some difficulties to overcome in learning as a young child. Michael has always been driven.”

Rock has enjoyed STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs from an early age and attended a summer camp at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi that helped encourage his love of physics and calculus.

“I always try to do my best and remember to help those most vulnerable,” he said. “One of my favorite service projects has been the Dorothy Day Catholic Worker House of Corpus Christi. They serve breakfast every third Sunday of the month to those living in shelters or anyone who would like a free hot breakfast.”

Sheridan Steen, Salutatorian, Incarnate Word Academy

When Sheridan Steen was a child, she thought maybe she would like to be a doctor someday. “But when I realized I’m kind of squeamish around blood, I decided that would not be a good choice for me,” she said with a chuckle.

Steen was born and raised in the Virgin Islands but her family moved to Portland, Texas when she was in eighth grade.

“I’ve always been driven in school, but I realized early on that it is a fine balance between work and having fun. I always make time for fun, as well as work,” she said. “It’s all about a good balance.”

The 17-year-old salutatorian from IWA plans to attend Texas A&M University-College Station in the fall, with a major in psychology and minor in business. She hopes to one day obtain her doctorate and open up a private practice in psychology.

“I’m extremely grateful for all I’ve had, so I’d like to minister to third world countries,” Steen said. “I also love kids, so they would be my main focus.”

She has organized school projects like “Jeans for Jesus,” which collected jeans for homeless teenagers and will also serve as director for a retreat at her home parish over the summer, before she leaves for College Station.

“We feel truly blessed to have such an amazing daughter. The two most important things in Sheridan’s life are her faith and her school work. Her accomplishments have been a result of her strong drive to excel, hard work and dedication,” said her mother Michelle Steen.

Erika Suniga, Valedictorian, St. John Paul II High School

Erika Suniga dreamed of becoming a ballerina, chef and professional dancer as a child. “And that was probably all in one year,” Suniga said with a laugh. The 17-year-old graduated at the top of her class at St. John Paul II High School. It took a life-changing illness to shift the direction of her future career.

“I was really sick for about six months during middle school and it opened my eyes to the life-saving work of medical professionals. I’d like to become an emergency room doctor someday,” she said.

Suniga wants to travel the world, assisting third world countries as a doctor and eventually open an orphanage.

“My grandma was an orphan. Young minds are shaped so easily and sometimes these kids don’t know there are people out there that care for them. I want them to know about God and realize they are loved,” she said.

Her mother, Monika Suniga Graham, noted her daughter inspires those around her without even realizing it.

“She has the fortitude and courage to push through her fears and take a stand on what she believes,” Suniga Graham said. “She inspires me to dream more, learn more and become more. She is one of God’s many blessings and I thank God everyday for sharing her with me.”

The valedictorian for St. John Paul II will attend the University of Texas in Austin, majoring in biology.

Camille McCutchon, Salutatorian, St. John Paul II High School

Camille McCutchon had been applying to various colleges since last fall. Each time she obtained a copy of her transcript, she would take a peek at her ranking. When she found out she was her school’s salutatorian this year, she was genuinely surprised.

“I was under the impression I was still third, so it was quite a shock to learn I was now second,” she said. “I credit my parents for being so supportive. They are faith leaders in my life and I’m thankful for their encouragement.” McCutchon grew up with both parents in the medical field: both are anesthesiologists, although her mother put her career on hold years ago to raise her children.

“Camille is blessed with many talents. I pray she continues to use them to bring glory to God,” her mother Sandra McCutchon said.

“I’m currently trying to decide what direction I’ll take. I’m seriously considering medical school and maybe a specialization in anesthesiology, like my parents. I thought about vet school, but I don’t think that’s really for me,” McCutchon said.

She plans on attending Texas A&M University-College Station, majoring in biology.

The 17-year-old salutatorian from St. John Paul II High School recalls a time as a child she wanted a career in a male-dominated profession just because she wanted to prove she could do it.

“I remember wanting to be a firefighter just to prove women could become firefighters, if they really wanted it,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve always had a part of me inside that wanted to prove something.”



IWA 2017 Graduates

St. John Paul II 2017 Candidates