The Coastal Bend Day of Giving is a 24-hour online opportunity to raise funds for nonprofits at the forefront of assisting the neediest. Prescheduling for this year's community give-together began on Nov. 5 with a minimum gift of only $10. All prescheduled donations will be processed on Nov. 14.



Each of the 45 participating nonprofits, including Catholic Charities, the Mother Teresa Shelter, the Ark and Hope house is eligible for a $17,777 match, enabling them to raise at least $35,554 on that Day

It is an opportunity for friends and neighbors to come together to fight hunger, support children, improve health and reduce homelessness in the Coastal Bend.

For the 2017 Day of Giving, 25 matching funders have come together to provide a match fund of $800,000, enabling each of the 45 participating nonprofits to raise at least $35,554 if they make the match in individual online donations on Nov. 14.



It is a community-wide event to show off the Coastal Bend's spirit of giving, raise awareness about local nonprofits and celebrate the collective effort it takes to make this area great.



For more information, or to register to donate, please go to www.coastalbenddayofgiving.org.