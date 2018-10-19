October 19, 2018
by Jaime Reyna
The Office of Youth Ministry made a change in the High School Youth Spectacular format this year. The Youth Spectacular was a weekend retreat instead of a one-day event. From 1983 until 2016, the Youth Spectaculars have been held as a one-day event with games, speakers, fellowship, Mass and prayers at different venues. The Youth Office was challenged to see how to have youth experience a “deeper encounter” with Christ at the Youth Spectaculars. One way this might be able to happen is to offer a weekend retreat format so there is time for youth to process their experience and the talks that are given.
There were 100 teens and adults that attended the weekend held at Camp Zephyr on Oct. 5-7. This year, the theme was “The Crux Retreat” with special guest speaker Bob Lesnesky, founder of Dirty Vagabound and guest musician Ike Ndolo, music artist with OCP (Oregon Catholic Press). There were 7 parishes represented: Most Precious Blood, Our Lady of Victory, Sacred Heart (Odem), St. John the Baptist, St. Paul the Apostle, St. Philip and St. Thomas More.
Bishop Mulvey celebrated Mass on Saturday and spoke to all the youth about how important it is for them to be strong and to build on healthy relationships with God and others. Fr. James Stembler, Vicar General for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, celebrated Mass on Sunday to help close the weekend retreat. Fr. Alfredo Villarreal, pastor of St. Philip, stayed for most of the weekend and participated in small group discussions with the youth and adult leaders.
Another goal of the Youth Spectacular was to help teens start their own Bible study back in their parishes. The youth were given a Bible to use for the weekend as they shared and mediated on the talks and music throughout the days. A follow-up discipleship training to learn how to start or lead a Bible study youth group will take place at St. Philip Church on Oct. 27
for those that attended the Youth Spectacular and for those who weren't able to but are still interested.
For more information on upcoming youth events, visit the
Youth Ministry Facebook
page and the
Diocese of Corpus Christi website
.