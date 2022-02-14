The diocese celebrates Silver and Gold Wedding Anniversary Mass

More than 60 couples celebrating 25, 50, 60, 65 and 70 years of sacramental marriage were honored at the 2022 Silver and Gold Wedding Anniversary Mass with Bishop Michael Mulvey presiding on Feb. 13 at Corpus Christi Cathedral.
During his homily, Bishop Mulvey asked married couples if they’ve had moments in their lives when they thought – we aren’t going to make it? “And the next day something happens that brings a new joy, A new profundity to your marriage, your life, and your love comes about.”
“When we look at the teachings of Jesus, when we look at the prophets, all rests on that beautiful gift of God – death and resurrection. And that's the pattern of our daily life. Every day we die, and we rise,” he said. “Jesus Christ conquered death. He conquered hatred. We return and say we start again, and when our time comes, when our final meeting comes, we pass from death to life because we have lived a life of love in Jesus Christ.”
Celebrating 25 years of marriage are Richard and Concepcion Barrera, Javier and Senona Casas, Patricio and Maria Castillo, Nicolas and Lisa Cordova, Marco Antonio and Marta Lilia Garcia, Eugene and Lori Garza, Reymundo and Susana Gonzales, Andrew and Alma Guerra, Jim and Veronica Lankford, Johnny and Gloria Longoria, Joe and Audrey Faye Olguin, Adrian and Lynette Saenz, Juan and Ana Salinas, Michael and Guadalupe Shields, and Roel and Thelma Tagle.
Celebrating 50 years of marriage are Larry and Janene Anderson, Paul and Lucy Camarillo, Jose and Esmeralda Chapa, Adan and Gracie Chavez, David and Mary Crabtree, Isaias and Emelia De La Rosa, Gilbert and Elena Esquivel, Mario and Belinda Estrada, Vincent and Claudia Gagliardi, Fernando and Lydia Garcia, Guadalupe and Beatrice Garcia, Richard and Mary Alice Garcia, Roberto and Josefa Garcia, Raul and Linda Garza, Ralph and Margarita Gomez, Gilbert and Ofilia Gonzales, Luis and San Juanita Guerra, Jose Luis and Maria Guadalupe Guevara, John and Amelia Joslin, Manuel and Sandra Lujan, Frank and Lupe Mata, Antonio and Maria Mejia, Angelito and Teofifta Minglana, Pablo and Genevieve Mora, Brendan and Cecile O'Connor, Rogelio and Alicia Olaes, Richard and Jane Quiroz, Arnulfo and Noemi Requenez, Thomas and Lillie Robbins, Roger and Edna Jean Rodriguez, Rogelio and Delia Rosenbaum, Encarnacion and Rosa Serna, Pablo F. and Guadalupe L. Silvas, Santiago and Janie Solis, Ruben and Martha Ida Soliz, Ernesto and Virginia Trevino, Jose and Irma Vera, Arnold and Enedina Villarreal, Gerald and Diane Whitworth, and Joe and Alva Zambrano.
Celebrating 55 years of marriage are Juan G. and Angelita Garcia
Celebrating 60 years of marriage are Israel A. and Carmen C. Blanco, Teodoso and Mary Gonzalez, Antonio Mario and Yolanda Ramirez, and Val and Lydia Salinas.
Celebrating 65 years of marriage are Delbert and Hedy Hooper.
Celebrating 70 years of marriage are Rafael and Crescencia Torres.