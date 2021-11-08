The diocese invites youth ministers for dinner and networking

At right and in no particular order are youth ministers with Jaime Reyna from the Diocese of Corpus Christi Office of Youth Ministry; Laly Arteaga, Mary Jane Meza and Wally Rodriguez from Our Lady of Victory Parish in Beeville; Jennifer Wicksand Thelma Morehead from Our Lady of Mount Carme Parish in Portlandl; Cynthia Narvaez, Ledezma Rodriguez, Adrian Rodriguez, Gloria Luna and Sarah Luna from Sacred Heart in Sinton; and Diamond Ramirez and Michelle Soliz from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sinton.
From the Office of Youth Ministry, Diocesan Director Jaime Reyna met with youth ministers and leaders for dinner and fellowship at Butter Churn restaurant in Sinton on Oct. 28. The leaders were able to network and share their experiences working with youth.
As he listened and answered questions related to the ministry, Reyna said leaders and ministers shared that young people are eager for retreats, Youth Spectaculars and other gatherings “so that they can grow in faith and community.”
The Office of Youth Ministry will continue to offer these networking opportunities to meet the spiritual needs of youth in our diocese – especially during this pandemic and perhaps the most critical time of their lives.
If you are a youth leader, please email Heath Garcia from the Office of Youth Ministry at
hgarcia@diocesecc.org to ensure we have your most updated contact information to keep you informed of upcoming events.
For more information on Youth Ministry in the Diocese of Corpus Christi visit
diocesecc.org/ym