The Diocese of Corpus Christi Respects Life

Bishop Michael Mulvey kicked off Respect Life Month by celebrating Respect Life Sunday Mass at Corpus Christi Cathedral on Oct. 6. After Mass hundreds of Catholics were treated to coffee and donuts. Resource tables were also on display from various pro-life groups.
Later in the day, the Pro-Life Ministry of St. Anthony Church in Robstown and many others in the diocese met for 90 minutes to stand in silent prayer for life on West State Hwy 44. The prayer service ended with the Divine Mercy Chaplet.
In addition, Helpers of God’s Precious Infants organized demonstrations with groups stationed at eight points of entry into Corpus Christi. The groups held life-affirming signs from 4-5 p.m. to show support for life “from conception until natural death.”
Later in the week the Office of Laity, Family and Life will be hosting "Made in God’s Image," an evening encounter with the beautiful truth about the human person on Oct. 16 at Most Precious Blood Parish in the St. Juliana Family Center (3502 Saratoga Blvd.) in Corpus Christi. The event is from 7-9 p.m. with guest speaker Fr. Tadeusz Pacholczyk, Ph.D.
Father Pacholczyk currently serves as the Director of Education at the National Catholic Bioethics Center in Philadelphia and directs the center’s National Catholic Certification Program in Health Care Ethics. He writes and speaks widely on bioethics and medical ethics. He has done commentaries for numerous media outlets, including NBC Nightly News, CNN International, ABC World News Tonight, National Public Radio, the Wall Street Journal, the Dallas Morning News, and the New York Times.
Father Pacholczyk will give two talks “Body Image, Self-Acceptance, the Human Need for Affirmation, and the Pressures from the Culture of Death” and “Reflection on the June 2019 Letter from the Congregation for Catholic Education entitled Male and Female He Created Them.”