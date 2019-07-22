The diocese welcomes four new seminarians

Four young men from the Diocese of Corpus Christi will begin their journey of discernment for vocation to the priesthood. Entering seminary in the fall are Jim Craig, Mark Valdez, Matthew Kyle and Javier Palacios, Jr.
Craig was born in Skidmore, and moved to Robstown at age seven. He received a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy at the Franciscan University of Steubenville. He is one of six siblings, one of whom is a sister with the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity. He will begin Pre-Theology I at St. Joseph Seminary in the fall.
Valdez was born and raised in Beeville and has one brother. He has done course work at Coastal Bend College in Beeville and was very active at the Newman Center. He will begin College I at St. Joseph Seminary in the fall.
Kyle was born in Houston and has two brothers. He was attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and felt called to the priesthood through his involvement with the Newman Center. He will begin College I at St. Joseph Seminary in the fall.
Palacios, Jr. was born in Corpus Christi and has two sisters. He has been a longtime parishioner at Most Precious Blood Church and has received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Texas A&M University-Kingsville. He will begin Pre-Theology I in the fall at Holy Trinity Seminary.